Qatar Development invites aspiring entrepreneurs

Qatar Development Bank invites all ambitious male and female entrepreneurs in Qatar to share their innovative ideas and solutions and contribute to building a diversified and knowledge-based national economy, by joining the bank’s business incubators and accelerators hackathon challenges. Which focuses on areas of digital transformation in different sectors, namely financial technology, sports technology, improving customer experience, fashion technology, and operational solutions for digital transformation.

As for the acceptance criteria, they require that at least one member of each team reside in Qatar, with the exception of the financial technology field that accepts applications from all over the world, and that the proposed idea be a potential solution to the challenges posed. It is worth noting that male and female entrepreneurs can participate as individuals, as a team, or even as a startup.

The journey of qualified participants with the hackathon begins on Thursday, June 15th, for two and a half days of workshops to form their teams, develop their business models and prepare their presentations, before presenting them to the jury on the last day. The winners will be announced at the end of June, after which they will be guided to know the next steps. Each winning team in the various fields of the hackathon will receive an initial investment prize of up to 25,000 Qatari riyals to continue developing technological solutions, in addition to business incubation services, initial investment, and the necessary training. From local and international mentors with the aim of developing innovative technological services and solutions and establishing their startup companies.

Qatar Business Incubation Center will supervise advanced projects in the field of operational solutions for digital transformation, in search of innovative ideas that take advantage of digital design and advanced programming to facilitate the operations of companies and consumers, while the Qatar Financial Technology Center will be responsible for projects related to financial technology, as the center seeks to receive creative ideas. Both inside and outside Qatar. As for sports technology, the Qatar Sports Technology Incubator and Accelerator will be responsible for pioneering projects related to the future and challenges of this field. The Digital Beacon Incubator – Ooredoo will supervise digital solutions related to improving and developing customer experience, through the telecommunications and digital services sectors. The fashion and design incubator and accelerator, Scale 7, will be responsible for developing solutions to the challenges of fashion technology and design projects.