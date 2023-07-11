“Qatar Development” receives applications for “Pioneers Qatar 2023”

Under the high patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, may God protect and preserve him, Qatar Development Bank opens the door for registration for all male and female entrepreneurs in the State of Qatar, founders of private sector companies, for the fourth edition of the “Qatar Pioneers” award 2023, and the most comprehensive It is of its kind by opening the way for the largest number of private companies to apply, whether small, medium or large in size, in order to achieve the national development goals in celebrating successful and innovative business models, and enriching the national business system.

Qatar Development Bank seeks to celebrate the best performing companies through this award, provide a platform to showcase successful business models in the national business system, and motivate male and female entrepreneurs towards achieving greater successes, in addition to creating a culture that encourages the adoption of best professional and administrative practices, thus increasing the contribution of the sector’s companies. own in the national economy.

In line with raising the level of competitiveness of private sector companies, Qatar Development Bank offers a set of development incentives to the winning companies, including professional, legal and administrative training and guidance, courses in marketing and advertising campaigns, and opportunities to get acquainted with potential partners within the bank’s network of investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts, with access to For many financial and technological support programs and advanced infrastructure of the Bank, in addition to financial awards.

Receiving applications starts from July 10 and continues until August 10, 2023. Companies can compete for this distinguished award in five main categories: “Best Company Award”, which is the highest award given to the most distinguished company, which has shown exceptional performance in various aspects, and its value is 350,000 riyals. The “Best Company Award in the Field of Innovation and Technology” with a value of 250,000 riyals, the “Best Company Award in the Field of Sustainability” with a value of 250,000 riyals, the “Best Exporting Company Award” with a value of 250,000 riyals, and the “Best Work Environment Award” with a value of 250,000 riyals. The awards will be distributed within the activities of the Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference, to be held next November, in conjunction with the activities of the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The CEO of Qatar Development Bank, Mr. Abdul Rahman Hisham Al Suwaidi, said: “We encourage companies operating in the private sector in the State of Qatar to apply for the award, looking forward that the award will achieve the goals set for it by enriching the national business system, encouraging and celebrating innovative and sustainable business models, which raises Its contribution to the national economy, and strengthens its regional and international competitiveness.

All interested parties can apply for the award by visiting the Qatar Development Bank website and filling out the application, making sure that all data is correct, followed by a preliminary screening of companies that meet the conditions and eligibility criteria, before moving to the stage of field visits to qualified companies, then meeting the arbitration committee to conduct evaluation interviews, and finally determining the winners. They will be announced at the closing ceremony in November 2023.

With regard to the criteria for applying for the award, the fourth edition of the award is distinguished by qualitative main criteria and soft conditions for submission, including, companies up to 500 employees, male and female, can apply for the award, and startups two years of age and above, and Qatar Development Bank assists the applicant companies in choosing the most appropriate award category. them based on the application submitted, as well as other similar criteria.

Qatar Development Bank invites all companies interested in competing for the Rowad Qatar Award to visit the Qatar Development Bank website via the following link: https://www.qdb.qa/ar/Pages/rowadqatar2023.aspx

The integrated support system provided by Qatar Development Bank includes various financing plans and advisory services, including marketing, legal advice, guidance and development, grants and obtaining credits, and capacity building platforms, which helped Qatar Development Bank to become a pivotal partner in the growth journey of small and medium enterprises from idea to export. And meet their aspirations at every stage in order to compete at the national and international levels, while improving the cycle of economic development and contributing to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Development Bank and its affiliated institutions are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of social and economic achievements through a courageous outlook for the future, focusing on the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises and the country’s business environment, to facilitate the entry of entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises into the new economy, embrace renewable opportunities, and transform Qatar Development Bank is gradually becoming a future digital bank and a beacon for financial and development institutions across the region and the world.