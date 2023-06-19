Qatar discusses the development path project in Iraq

The State of Qatar participated in the meeting of the Technical Committee of the Development Road Project, which was held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in the presence of representatives from the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Iraq’s neighboring countries, the People’s Republic of China, the World Bank, and the project’s consulting company.

The meeting, which was chaired by His Excellency Mr. Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Iraq, discussed the details of this strategic project, which starts from Iraq to link the east and west with a network of rail and road transport.

The delegation participating in the meeting included Eng. Hamad Issa Abdullah, who is in charge of the duties of the Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Communications, and a number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Free Zones Authority, QTerminals and Qatari Diar.

This meeting is a complementary step to the conference that was held last May in the capital, Baghdad, in the presence of the transport ministers of Iraq’s neighboring countries and the region, which witnessed a review of the economic feasibility of the development road project.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the state delegation held a bilateral meeting with the Iraqi side, represented by a number of advisers to the Prime Minister of the Iraqi government for transport affairs, and officials in the railway sector, ports and free zones.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the fields of transport, communications, ports and logistics services, as well as the development road projects and the Al-Faw Grand Port.