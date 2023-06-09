Qatar Duty Free launches a Coach boutique

Qatar Duty Free announced the opening of a new Coach boutique at Hamad International Airport, thus enhancing the unique shopping experience and increasing its portfolio of luxury stores. The New York-based Coach boutique offers an amazing collection of handbags of all kinds, leather wallets and card holders for men and women.

The store also features a luxurious selection of signature pieces from the iconic Tabby collection, the iconic shoulder bags and the Willow collection, the perfect everyday bags

The Coach boutique was designed on an area of ​​60 square meters, relying on simple yet elegant and luxurious touches at the same time, with the use of calm interior colors such as white and beige, with bright lighting that reflects the modern identity of the store and its simplified design.

Passengers can visit the new store in Section A of the airport terminal, which includes an impressive collection of international stores in Qatar Duty Free.

Duty Free is a subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, a world-class shopping mall located in the middle of Hamad International Airport, the multi-award winning international mall, with over 37,000 square meters of shops and retail space, over 180 luxury and affordable retail outlets and many restaurants. and cafes

In addition to its wide portfolio of luxury brands, Qatar Duty Free is proud of its wide range of restaurants, cafes and fast food outlets that offer travelers a variety of international dishes to suit all tastes and budgets. With its exceptional location within a powerful triangle of luxury retail stores, an award-winning airport, and a global airline, Qatar Duty Free is well-positioned to partner with renowned travel retail brands to launch products and services, and offer exclusive experiences to customers.

Qatar Duty Free won the Best Airport Retail Market for the year 2022 and the Best Market in the Middle East for the year 2022 at the World Travel Awards. It also won “Best Airport Retailer by Customer Experience” at the Global Brands Magazine Awards

Hamad International Airport won the award for the best airport in the world for shopping at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023, due to Qatar Duty Free’s distinctive strategy to provide the best experience for passengers at the airport.