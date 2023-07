Qatar Energy has fixed fuel prices in the country for the month of July, for diesel, gasoline 95 (super), and gasoline 91 (super), for the fourth month in a row.

Qatar Energy has set the price of a liter of diesel at 2.05 riyals, the price of gasoline 95 (super) at 2.10 riyals per liter, and the price of gasoline 91 (excellent) at 1.95 riyals per liter.