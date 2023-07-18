Qatar Energy’s profits jump to 154.6 billion riyals in 2022

A report issued by “Qatar Energy” revealed a jump in the company’s net profits by about 58% in 2022, to reach 154.6 billion riyals, compared to 97.9 billion riyals in 2021.

It is noteworthy that 40% of the total quantities of new liquefied natural gas that will reach the market by 2029 will be from Qatar Energy, as the company is working to increase its production capacity of liquefied natural gas by 64% to reach 126 million tons annually by 2027. Compared to 77 million currently, and the first gas shipments from the North Field Expansion Project are expected to be delivered in 2026.