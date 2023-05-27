Qatar Finance and Business Academy celebrates the graduation of the 8th batch of the “Financial Cadres” program

Qatar Finance and Business Academy celebrated the graduation of the eighth batch of the national program “Financial Cadres”, under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, and with the participation of a number of officials and CEOs of a number of banks and financial institutions in the country.

The number of graduates in the eighth edition of the program reached 72 male and female students, bringing the total number of participants in the program since its launch in 2013 to 249.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Abdul Aziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, congratulated the new graduates on their outstanding success, pointing out in this regard that the graduates are reaping today the result of their efforts and perseverance during the past months, in order to acquire all the skills And the knowledge that qualifies them to achieve their developmental and professional goals, and to contribute effectively to the development of their institutions and improve their performance. His Excellency confirmed that the students of the eighth batch of the program were able to successfully complete all its requirements, and that they became qualified and ready to continue their successful career.

Al Khalifa pointed out that the State of Qatar has paid great attention to supporting the private sector and enhancing its competitiveness, and in this context it has directed towards supporting the localization of jobs in it by adopting a series of initiatives to support localization strategies, through which it sought to achieve an important strategic goal based on the need to empower its citizens. State, develop their capabilities and provide them with the knowledge, skills and experience that qualify them to assume leadership positions in the future.

The Chairman of Qatar Finance and Business Academy added, “The national program “Financial Cadres” is one of the most important initiatives of Qatar Finance and Business Academy aimed at supporting the country’s efforts in supporting this Emiratisation process, specifically in the areas of insurance and financial services. The program has already succeeded in achieving its desired goals. Over the course of its previous courses, this was after a number of graduates joined prestigious financial services institutions in the country, and were able to prove their worth and distinction in the positions they occupied, and their effective contribution to the development of their institutions and improving their performance.

In turn, Mr. Khalifa Al-Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, said, “For the first time since the launch of the program, the eighth edition witnessed the expansion of the educational units and specialized tracks that it included to include five educational units represented in Introduction to Banking and Financial Sciences, Level Three in the (ILM) Certificate.” for leadership and management, qualifications for specialized tracks, a career readiness course, and a four-week practical training opportunity.

Al-Yafei added, “The number of specialized certificate tracks for the program reached four tracks, in which students were selected and registered, based on the criteria specified for each track, and after conducting personal interviews with them. These tracks included the Certified Financial Analyst Certificate in Environmental and Social Governance (ESG), and the Risk in Financial Services (RFS), Certificate in International Introduction to Securities and Investment (IISI), and Certificate in General Insurance (W01 CII).

The list of partners and sponsors supporting this year’s edition included Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Financial Center, Ministry of Labor, Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, Qatar National Bank sponsorship, Masraf Al Rayan, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Insurance Group, Al Ahli Bank, Qatar Development Bank, and Doha Bank. and Qatar Islamic Bank.

In terms of training institutions, which were cooperated with during the practical training period of the program, it included 18 local institutions, in addition to seven prestigious international institutions that provided training services to students enrolled in the program.

It is worth noting that the “Financial Cadres” program was launched in 2013, and it witnessed the organization of seven previous editions. It is considered a national program, targeting Qataris and children of Qatari women, whether they are recent university graduates or who have recently joined the labor market, and aims to provide an opportunity for participants to develop their knowledge. related to the financial services sector, as well as developing their leadership and management skills. The “Financial Cadres” course lasts three months, and includes academic education for two months and practical training in companies and institutions for one month.