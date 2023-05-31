Qatar Finance and Business Academy signs a memorandum of understanding with Fitch Learning

Qatar Finance and Business Academy signed a memorandum of understanding with Fitch Learning, the global company working in providing training solutions, with the aim of coordinating and enhancing joint cooperation in the field of training and professional development, providing consultancy, and expanding the scope of national programs and specialized educational and training courses in the financial services sector, through the best means. According to the latest scientific standards.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mr. Majid Al-Khulaifi, Director of Training and Professional Development at Qatar Finance and Business Academy, and Ms. Linda O’Hara, Commercial Director for the Middle East and Africa at Fitch Learning.

Mr. Majid Al-Khulaifi said: The memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of strengthening aspects of cooperation with various prestigious international training institutions, and as a continuation of the efforts made by the Academy to provide specialized and unique professional services and programs, which in turn contribute to meeting the needs of the developed labor market for Qatari competencies specialized in the sector. Financial and banking services, thus supporting the country’s continuous efforts to build a knowledge-based economy.

Al-Khulaifi added that, according to the memorandum of understanding, cooperation between the two parties will be strengthened by benefiting from the expertise, capabilities and capabilities of Fitch Learning in the field of training and professional development, and utilizing them optimally, in a way that would serve the goals and vision of the Academy, and enhance the professional capabilities of its members.

According to the memorandum of understanding, the two parties agreed to enhance cooperation in order to expand the scope of evaluation of open programs offered by the Academy, national development programs, and specialized certificate programs, in addition to providing consultations in specialized programs that would meet the needs of institutions concerned with financial and banking services in the State of Qatar. Identifying and exploring any other areas of common interest in which partnership can be strengthened and deepened, for the benefit of both parties.

Qatar Finance and Business Academy was established in 2009, and it is an academy specialized in providing training and professional development programs for the financial sector in the State of Qatar. Professional, national development programmes, tailored programmes, and academic programs in association with Northumbria University.

The Academy aims, through its programs, to support the process of Emiratisation in the State of Qatar by providing the labor market with competencies and professional leaders equipped with the latest theoretical and applied knowledge and skills related to the financial and banking field, by working side by side with its partners from government and private agencies.