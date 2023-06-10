Qatar Finance and Business Academy signs a memorandum of understanding with Morgan International

Qatar Finance and Business Academy signed a memorandum of understanding with Morgan International Corporation, the global organization working in the field of providing training and professional development services, with the aim of providing comprehensive training solutions, refining and enhancing the skills of individuals and institutions in the Qatari market, as well as providing consultations and expanding the scope of national educational and training initiatives in the sector Financial services, by adopting an advanced approach based on the latest scientific standards.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Khalifa Al-Salahi Al-Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, and Mr. Fadi Ghani, CEO of Morgan International.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the two parties agreed to enhance cooperation in order to expand the scope of evaluation of the open programs offered by the Academy, national development programs, and specialized certificate programs, in addition to providing consultations and specialized programs that would meet the needs of society and the needs of institutions concerned with financial services in the State of Qatar. And the exchange of experiences and information between the two sides as required, and the identification and exploration of any other areas of common interest in which the partnership can be strengthened and deepened for the benefit of both parties.

Mr. Khalifa Al-Salahi Al-Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, said: “The memorandum of understanding is an embodiment of the bonds of cooperation with various prestigious international training institutions, and a continuation of the efforts made by the Academy to provide specialized and unique training programs, which in turn contribute to meeting the needs of the evolving labor market in terms of competencies.” Qatar, thus supporting the country’s continuous efforts to build a knowledge-based economy.

Al-Yafei added that according to the memorandum of understanding, cooperation between the two parties will be strengthened by benefiting from the expertise, capabilities and capabilities of Morgan International in the field of developing, organizing, managing and implementing programs and training courses to qualify cadres working in financial and banking specialties.

For his part, Mr. Fadi Ghani, CEO of Morgan International, said: “Through this cooperation, we seek to harness the foundation’s expertise in the context of providing a seamless educational experience for individuals and institutions in the State of Qatar. We also aim to provide professionals with basic skills and capabilities that help them excel in the business environment.” which has become distinguished by its dynamism and competitiveness.

Qatar Finance and Business Academy was established in the year 2009, and it is an academy specialized in providing training and professional development programs for the financial sector in the State of Qatar. Professional degrees, national development programmes, tailored programmes, and academic programs in association with Northumbria University.

Through its programs, the Academy aims to support the process of nationalization in the State of Qatar by providing the labor market with competencies and professional leaders equipped with the latest theoretical and applied knowledge and skills related to the financial and banking field, by working side by side with its partners from government and private agencies.

As for Morgan International, it is one of the international professional education institutions, and it covers a wide range of programs and specializations that extend to include accounting, auditing, finance, supply chains, human resources and digital marketing. Founded in 1995, the Foundation has 28 branches around the world, including Canada, Europe, the Middle East and India, and provides its services annually to qualified persons through professional certification programs, workshops, continuing education courses, and internships.