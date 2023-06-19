Qatar Financial Authority participates in the “Isco” meetings

The Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority, in partnership with the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, participated in the forty-eighth annual meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which was held in the Thai capital, Bangkok, between June 13 and 15, and was organized by the Thai Financial Markets and Securities Authority.

The participating delegation, headed by Mrs. Farah Abdul Rahman Al-Muftah, Executive Director of the Policy, Legal Affairs and Implementation Department, joined a number of sub-committee meetings of the organization. The Regulatory Authority and IOSCO have a close and old relationship that crystallizes through the Regulatory Authority’s continuous and effective participation in the work of the organization and its membership in a number of committees, the first of which is the Regional Committee for Africa and the Middle East, which is one of the four regional committees established by IOSCO to consider regional issues related to the regulation of securities in the Africa region. And the Middle East. The second committee is the Developing and Emerging Markets Committee, which seeks to enhance the development and effectiveness of emerging securities markets, by setting the necessary principles and standards, providing training programs and technical assistance to members, and facilitating the exchange of information, technological resources and expertise. The Regulatory Authority joined the meetings of the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding Monitoring Group, which deals with issues related to international cooperation and information exchange under the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding.

The Regulatory Authority also participated in the meeting of the Presidential Committee, which included the heads of all delegations, including members and colleagues of the organization, and discussed the most important issues raised in the securities regulation sector. On this occasion, Ms. Farah Abdul Rahman Al Muftah, Executive Director of the Department of Policy, Legal Affairs and Enforcement at the Regulatory Authority, said:

“This year we celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding, and the fortieth year of the establishment of the Presidential Committee of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. On this occasion, we would like to highlight the importance of the memorandum in terms of exchanging information between the control authorities through an organized mechanism, and the role played by the Presidential Committee by providing an important platform among the member authorities to discuss issues of common interest. We refer specifically to the accountability mechanism, which, in our opinion, constitutes the most important elements that make the multilateral memorandum of understanding a key tool for international cooperation in securities affairs, which was established by IOSCO with the aim of defining frameworks for compliance with the provisions of the memorandum.