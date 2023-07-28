Qatar Foundation unveils ‘Genome Heroes’ app

Qatar Foundation has introduced a one-of-a-kind mobile game app called ‘Genome Heroes,’ aimed at educating young children worldwide about genome science in an engaging and interactive manner. Developed by the Qatar Genome Program with the valuable input of students from Qatar Foundation schools, the innovative game is now available in both English and Arabic on the Apple Store and Google Play for users around the globe.

The significance of genomics in modern science cannot be overstated. This branch of biology focuses on understanding the structure, function, evolution, and mapping of genomes, playing a vital role in comprehending diseases and devising personalized treatments.

Dima Darwish, the Head of Genomic Education at the Qatar Genome Program and the brain behind the game, emphasized the educational objectives of Genome Heroes. “We designed the game to provide children with a fun way to learn about genomics, introducing one concept at a time,” she explained, citing research and experimental psychology that demonstrates the effectiveness of gamification as an educational tool.

Students from grades 4, 5, and 6 at Qatar Academy Doha actively participated in extensive testing and piloting of the game. Their valuable feedback led to several necessary changes and improvements. “We started with Qatar Academy Doha students because of their fundamental role in creating the app,” Darwish elaborated.

Genome Heroes caters to two age groups: children aged 6 to 9 years and those above 9 years. During the app’s launch event, primary students at Qatar Academy Doha experienced hands-on learning opportunities, including exploring the app, extracting DNA from bananas, playing matching games related to heredity and genes, and providing feedback on their experiences.

Assistant Principal at Qatar Academy Doha, Elizabeth Kennedy, lauded the collaborative nature of the project and the unique educational ecosystem of Qatar Foundation, stating, “Authentic collaboration, like the one between Qatar Academy Doha and the Genome Heroes team, strengthens our educational foundation.”

As part of Genome Heroes’ ongoing journey, more events are scheduled to take place across QF schools during the 2023/2024 academic year. This initiative aims to foster a new generation of young learners who are well-versed in the exciting world of genomics and its potential for shaping the future of healthcare and science.