Qatar Fund for Development supports 1,000 critical cases at St. John’s Hospital in Lebanon

Qatar Fund for Development signed an agreement with St. John’s Hospital in Lebanon, to provide assistance to the most needy patients over a period of two years.

More than 1,000 critically ill patients will benefit from the agreement, as they will be able to access quality health services, which will contribute to enhancing demand in health facilities.

The fund’s work within the hospital’s activity will develop the efficiency of health services for patients, and share the costs of health needs in addition to foreign aid. It will compensate for the shortfall in the contributions of guarantee funds, and enhance the demand for health facilities to restore their balance, in order to continue their humanitarian tasks and with the usual professionalism.