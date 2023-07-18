Qatar hosts “LNG 2026”, the most prominent global gas event

The State of Qatar is hosting the 21st International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG 2026), which is the liquefied natural gas concerned with the growth and continuous development of the sector around the world.

Hosting this unique platform for the global LNG industry will coincide with the historic start-up of the first lines of the North Field Expansion Project, and with the commissioning of one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage projects in the State of Qatar – the world’s largest LNG producer.

In her speech during a special ceremony to receive the hosting of the conference at the conclusion of the LNG Conference and Exhibition 2023 in Vancouver, Canada, which was held between July 10 and 13, Ms. Lulwa Khalil Salat, Director of Public Relations and Communication Department at Qatar Energy, thanked the city of Vancouver and the conference organizers for this event. Featured.

Mrs. Salat said: As we take over to host the conference as the next host of the largest international conference and exhibition for the LNG industry, we are pleased to welcome all of you to the State of Qatar in 2026.

Mrs. Lulwa Silat concluded her speech by saying: “On behalf of His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of Qatar Energy, and everyone at Qatar Energy, we welcome you to Qatar and look forward to your participation in a meaningful discussion on how natural gas can The question is to serve the world better, and on how to ensure equitable access to energy and greater energy security for all.

It is noteworthy that the International Conference and Exhibition for LNG is held every three years, alternating between exporting and importing countries.

The International LNG Conference and Exhibition is organized by the International Gas Union, the Institute of Gas Technology, and the International Institute of Refrigeration. It is considered the main event for the LNG industry in the world, as it is held with the participation of speakers from the largest number of senior leaders of the LNG industry.

