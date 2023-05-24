Qatar Insurance is looking into the future of technology in the region

Qatar Insurance Group organized the “Middle East and North Africa Insurance Technology Forum 2030” over three days, from 20 to 22 May in Doha.

The second edition of the conference attracted 90 speakers and 500 participants from elite representatives of technology companies, banks, investors, innovators and decision-makers in the field of technology and insurance from all over the world.

Mr. Salem Al-Mannai, CEO of Qatar Insurance Group and President of the Insurance Technology Association in the Middle East and North Africa, said, “Making informed decisions about the future of insurance technology in the Middle East and North Africa region to advance this sector and achieve customer aspirations is one of the priorities of the Qatar Insurance Group. In addition to promising investment opportunities related to insurance technology in the region. The forum brought together insurance technology leaders and leading companies and institutions to discuss and chart a clear roadmap for how to embrace innovation and adapt to the changing business environment. From this standpoint, the forum enriched the strategic thinking adopted by the group, through which we work to provide insurance solutions and services that go beyond what is traditional, but rather to provide services supported by the latest findings of smart technology.

While the conference, in its first edition, dealt with the challenges of the insurance industry and technology after the Corona pandemic, the theme of the main forum this year was chosen to keep pace with the immediate challenges of insurance technology in the Middle East and North Africa. Therefore, it was decided that the main axis would be entitled “Advancement of Insurance Technology in the Middle East and North Africa”, and it would address in its sessions 28 axes and topics that included: the current landscape of insurance technology in the Middle East and Africa, environmental factors, social issues and governance known as ESG, financial technology, investment theses and strategies, Strengthening partnerships with Africa, the importance of balancing innovation and regulation, and other important topics. This year’s edition also sought to provide an effective communication platform between startups and major companies in the region, with the aim of translating communication into tangible partnerships.