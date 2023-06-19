Qatar International Court signs a guiding memorandum

The Qatar International Court has signed a Guidance Memorandum with the Commercial Court of England and Wales in relation to the enforcement of financial judgments. The signing took place on 14 June at the seat of the Court in Rolls Building, London.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Chief Justice of England and Wales, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, His Excellency Lord Barnet of Maldon, as well as three former Chief Justices of England and Wales, represented by Lord Woolf of Barnes, Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers and His Excellency Lord John Thomas, who is currently serving Position of President of the Qatar International Court. The CEO of the Qatar International Court, Mr. Faisal bin Rashid Al Sahouti, signed the guidance memorandum with His Excellency Judge Foxton, Judge in Charge of the Commercial Court, Privy Council Chamber, England and Wales.

The signing was also witnessed by a group of eminent legal personalities, represented by Judge Cockerell, former Judge of the Commercial Court of England and Wales, Sir Robin Knowles, Judge of the High Court, Sir William Blair, former Judge of the Commercial Court of England and Wales, and Justice Francis Kirkham. In addition to the Registrar of the Qatar International Court, representatives of the Qatari Embassy in London, and representatives of the Commercial Court of England and Wales.

The purpose of this Guidance Note is to set guidelines for procedures for enforcing financial judgments, which means judgments that require a person to pay an amount of money to another person.

It is expected that the cooperation stipulated in this guidance note will provide mutual guidance on laws and judicial procedures for both parties in order to improve public perception and guiding principles.