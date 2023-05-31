Qatar is a leading example in directing investments and economic development

Her Excellency Mrs. Kimmy Badenock, UK Secretary of Business and Trade, described the State of Qatar as a leading example in directing investments and bringing about effective economic development.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) during her recent participation in the Qatar Economic Forum 2023, Her Excellency stressed that the participants in this important annual event expressed their great admiration for the infrastructure that Qatar currently enjoys thanks to investments in this aspect.

The British minister revealed that her visit to the State of Qatar aimed, in addition to participating in the economic forum, to contribute to the negotiation process with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to sign a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

She indicated that the agreement between the two sides will work to promote trade and investment in environmentally and climate-friendly goods and services, pointing out that the United Kingdom is one of the world leaders in the field of climate action, in addition to encouraging it to make environmental and climate commitments within a multilateral framework.

“Exports of wind turbine parts in the United Kingdom are currently subject to a tariff of up to 15 percent. The conclusion of a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries would create opportunities for other parts of the green technology industries in the United Kingdom, including (energy) Solar, hydrogen, electric vehicles and smart energy systems). Her Excellency praised the very strong relations based on good business and joint investments between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, expressing her praise for the contribution of the State of Qatar to the economy of the region, as this was evident in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which reflected what the region can offer to the economy and global growth.