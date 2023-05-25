Qatar is a pioneer in the laws of artificial intelligence

His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Head of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, affirmed that the State of Qatar is proactive in setting laws regulating dealing with artificial intelligence, and that the way is clear before it in its uses, and that communication is continuous between the public and private sectors and the Qatari legislator to achieve the greatest possible benefit from it. this field.

In the session held under the title “Artificial Intelligence in Real Life” within the activities of the Qatar Economic Forum, which is currently being held in Doha, he added that the State of Qatar is following in the footsteps of Europe in using artificial intelligence and integrating it in many applications and preparing the infrastructure and organizing laws that serve Qatar’s national vision. 2030 and works to strengthen the smart e-government.

Al Khalifa pointed out that the State of Qatar has great potential in material and human resources, and the skills necessary to deal with artificial intelligence, and that the government provides all possible means to use it and sets the best strategies to deal with it, indicating that the state was able to harness artificial intelligence in organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar Championship. 2022 and managing the masses through modern technology and assistive applications. It also created the “Kawadir” application to meet the supply and demand market for jobs, in addition to other applications related to health guidelines to protect citizens from diseases.

Regarding his expectations for the future of artificial intelligence on job opportunities, Mr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa explained that it is difficult to predict the future, but this field will have positive effects, create new jobs, and refine the skills of users and governments, as the Internet did before, so it must be dealt with and gain experience in harnessing it. To serve humanity, find solutions, and face challenges, with the necessity of preserving and securing data and privacy.

For their part, the speakers in the session stressed the need to be aware of dealing with artificial intelligence, which imposed itself on the reality of our daily lives, and its use escalated after the use of GPT Chat, and the importance of it being an auxiliary factor in: the production process, marketing, and prediction of what will happen. In the future, and to provide a system of data for the region in which we live, and other areas that can and cannot be imagined, warning of the need to be wary of using this technology because artificial intelligence or the machine does not have the system of values ​​or morals that characterize humans.

And the speakers at the session stated that / GPT Chat / is a wonderful application that has achieved wide spread and amazing ramifications, since dealing with it is through dialogue, noting that this field will develop more and more and will make tremendous progress for individuals and governments, so it must be trained to use it and other applications that will change accordingly. The mindsets of investors and consumers alike.