Qatar is a promising partner for us in the energy field

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban affirmed that the State of Qatar is a promising partner for his country in the field of energy in the future, noting in a related context that there are many countries seeking to establish such partnerships with Doha and sign agreements with it in this regard.

Speaking during a dialogue session within the work of the Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg, the Hungarian Prime Minister valued the bilateral relations between Doha and Budapest over the past years, pointing out that Qatar helped Europe in the issue of exports and imports of gas and oil, as well as other arrangements related to information systems and issues. a wish.

He added, “Qatar is interested in investing in the Hungarian market. We respect it very much and are open to signing agreements between us, some of which will enter into force in 2026 and discussions are ongoing between the two countries, and we want to become a partner with it based on a strategic view.”

He added that there are ongoing discussions between Qatar and Hungary about an agreement related to the field of energy, and said that his country relies on such exports and cannot dispense with energy sources.

His country touched on the relations between his country and the countries of the European Union and other countries, especially in their economic aspect, and stressed that Hungary is strong and can rely economically on its local resources, indicating in this regard that 85 percent of Hungary’s exports go to the European Union, and therefore Hungary must always consider interests without compromising regional interests at the same time.