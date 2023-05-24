Qatar is the preferred location for the forum thanks to its location and strategic importance

Mr. Michael Bloomberg, founder of the Bloomberg Media Group, confirmed that the State of Qatar, with its location between Europe and Asia and its growing strategic importance, is the best place to hold an economic forum that looks at geopolitical issues and global trade from the point of view of economically influential countries, stressing that Qatar will remain the world’s first source of natural gas. Al-Masel, at a time when billions of dollars are being invested in renewable energy and developing countries… and “this leadership and ambition are necessary to create more growth and cooperation that the world needs today.”

In his opening speech, he stressed the importance of the Qatar Economic Forum in proposing solutions to all the challenges facing the global economy and the stage of “extraordinary change” that it is currently witnessing.

Mr. Michael Bloomberg pointed to the participation of more than 100 countries in the activities of the third edition of the forum, which is titled “A New Story of Global Growth”, including heads of state and government, especially from countries in the South, and hundreds of business leaders, innovators and globally influential companies, expected based on the magnitude of This engagement is to be held annually.

He stressed the importance of dialogue and discussion sessions within the forum, and their role in consolidating and strengthening joint action between decision-makers in the public and private sectors, which leads to raising these challenges, highlighting that the forum, as it is an arena for discussing global risks and challenges, is also the right place to discover opportunities, highlight them and maximize their benefit.

He added that the global economic scene is still suffering periods of turmoil overshadowed by the failure of the largest global banks since the Great Depression, the decline in credit assets, the increase in inflation, in addition to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the “climate crisis, which will worsen if the energy transition is not carried out quickly and courageously.” Recent developments in artificial intelligence also illustrate this.