Qatar is the third in the Arab world according to the global artificial intelligence index

The State of Qatar ranked third in the Arab world in the global artificial intelligence index issued by Tortoise Media, the global company.

The index aims to monitor developments related to artificial intelligence in the countries of the world that have chosen to invest in it, as this technological “revolution” will affect business, government and society.

The index was based on criteria divided into 7 sub-pillars: talent, infrastructure, operational environment, research and development, government strategy and trade.

“The advent of ChatGBT and the ensuing race between big tech companies to develop their own AI models led to a very important debate about how best to manage the risks of this new technology,” the company’s website said.

It is worth noting that Tortoise is a global company that includes a global advisory board and experts in artificial intelligence from around the world.