Qatar Money organizes the Family Business Community Forum

The Qatar Financial Center, in cooperation with Julius Baer, ​​a leading wealth management group, organized the first meeting of the family business community. The event brought together more than 100 distinguished family business leaders and industry experts globally.

The forum, which lasted over two days, was organized to discuss the latest trends and changing priorities in the field of family business in the world, with an emphasis on shared responsibility and a sense of duty. The forum was launched during an evening event, in the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, as the guest of honor and keynote speaker.

The second day of the forum witnessed the organization of a forum that included interactive dialogue sessions and in-depth discussions to exchange ideas, stimulate meaningful dialogue, and urge action on important issues related to the management of family businesses. The main topics covered during the forum included wealth management and preservation, succession planning for generations and transfer of wealth, governance, adapting family businesses to digital transformation, benefiting from technology and artificial intelligence, and charitable work.

The forum provided a safe and conducive environment to discuss effective wealth management practices in successful family businesses, as well as proven strategies for executing intergenerational wealth transmission plans, strengthening stakeholder relationships, and leaving a legacy that goes beyond commercial goals and profitability.

Mr. Yousef Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO of the Qatar Financial Center said: “Family businesses play an important role in economic stability, as they contribute significantly to the gross domestic product and employ a large proportion of the labor force in the market. Given its essential role in economic growth, the QFC is keen to create suitable opportunities for family businesses from Qatar and all over the world, allowing them to diversify their activities across various sectors in the Qatari market and beyond.”

For his part, Mr. Selim Booker, CEO of Julius Baer in Qatar, commented on the forum, saying: “Family businesses are the main pillar on which our activities in the Gulf countries are based, and Julius Baer is pleased to cooperate with the Qatar Financial Center to highlight the main opportunities and challenges that companies face.” family at the moment.

Speaking about the importance of this forum, Sheikha Al Anoud bint Hamad Al Thani, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of the Qatar Financial Center, said: “Family businesses continue to drive economic growth and development in the Middle East and North Africa region, and they have always been an essential pillar for the business community. Qatar Financial Center during the past decade.