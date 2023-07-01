Qatar National Bank receives two awards from “Global Finance”

Qatar National Bank Group received two awards from Global Finance magazine, as part of the 2023 Sustainable Finance Program awards that were distributed at a ceremony held recently in the British capital, London.

The two awards won by Qatar National Bank are the Pioneering Award in Green Bonds across the Middle East, and the Pioneering Award in Financing Sustainable Projects across the Middle East.

This is the third year in a row that Qatar National Bank has been honored with these awards, as the bank has won 9 international awards for financing and sustainable financing so far, as the awards reflect the group’s keenness to enhance its sustainability strategy and redouble its efforts in raising awareness in society. to highlight its sustainability initiatives, which are complemented by the Sustainable Products and Financing Framework (SFPF) recently published by the Bank.

It is noteworthy that the continuous implementation of the group’s sustainability framework has contributed to the bank’s obtaining advanced ratings for environmental, social and institutional governance in the region from international rating agencies, which confirms its goal of promoting prosperity and sustainable growth across the markets in which it operates.

The Global Finance Awards for Sustainable Finance highlight global, regional and country leadership in sustainable finance, in addition to the efforts made by banks to mitigate the negative effects of climate change.