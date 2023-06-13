Qatar participates in the meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions in Thailand

The State of Qatar is participating in the meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which started today and will continue until next Thursday, in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The State of Qatar will be represented in the meeting by a delegation headed by Dr. Tami bin Ahmed Al-Binali, CEO of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority.

The meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for this year is held under the slogan “Imagine the Next Horizon: A Way Toward the Connected Future of Capital Markets”, as it brings together leaders of international organizations and sectors concerned with capital markets and the financial industry, to discuss the future of capital markets in member countries. of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

Among the most prominent issues and topics that the participants and representatives of the supervisory authorities on financial markets will discuss during the discussion sessions are the challenges that these authorities face, especially during the post-Corona “Covid-19” phase, and the mechanisms of control over them to reduce their risks to investors, in addition to discussing projects and topics that The International Organization of Securities Commissions will work on it during the coming period, in light of the priorities set by the Board of Directors of the organization, in addition to global economic developments and changes and their effects on the financial markets in its member states, as well as the latest developments related to financial services techniques provided by the supervisory authorities on financial markets. to its affiliated companies and financial institutions.

The working sessions also deal with ways to enhance joint international cooperation and coordination among the members of the organization, regarding the exchange of information between all the regulators of the financial markets, and the impact of this cooperation on the implementation of relevant legislation and regulations.

The participants in the meeting will also confirm their keenness on the need to facilitate the process of providing data and information related to financial markets, and to enhance the protection of investors and dealers in those markets, in a way that benefits their investments and the investment environment in general.

It is worth noting that the Qatar Financial Markets Authority is an active and effective member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, since it became a member of the organization since 2013, and it also joined several main committees of the organization, namely the Presidential Committee, the Growth and Emerging Markets Committee, the Regional Committee for Africa and the East Middle East, and a group monitoring the effectiveness of the multilateral memorandum of understanding.

The “ISCO” organization is responsible for setting the necessary standards for control and supervision operations that are recognized by the international financial community, and which all member states must abide by and fulfill their requirements. It also seeks to strengthen the regulatory and supervisory powers of the capital markets authorities through cooperation at the international level, and to enhance the effectiveness of these bodies to detect and combat financial crimes across borders, in addition to ensuring the enforcement of the laws of capital markets authorities against violators across borders.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions is considered the international reference institution in the field of regulating stock markets around the world, as the organization cooperates with the Group of Twenty (G20), the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, who adopt its standards as a reference for the sector. financial.

Isco develops and promotes adherence to internationally recognized standards for securities regulation, and the objectives and principles of securities regulation have been endorsed by both the G20 and the Financial Stability Board as relevant standards in this area.