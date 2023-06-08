Qatar participates in the meetings of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization

The State of Qatar, represented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, participated in the 67th session of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, which was held yesterday in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco.

The state delegation was headed by Mr. Muhammad Faleh Al-Hajri, who is in charge of managing the work of the General Authority of Civil Aviation. This two-day session discusses a number of topics related to air transport, air navigation, aviation security, air safety, and the environment.