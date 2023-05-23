Qatar participates in the “Russia – Islamic World” forum

His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, participated in the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023”, which was held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan from May 18-19, 2023, where he witnessed the opening ceremony. official forum, and participated in the opening session.

In addition, His Excellency participated in the discussion session that was held under the title: “International Trends in Foreign Direct Investments: The Role of Russia and the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

During his intervention in the session, His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stressed that the State of Qatar is keen, within the framework of its economic openness, to consolidate its foreign relations and devote cooperation with its various trade partners, especially the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, noting in this regard the strength and durability of the historical and strategic partnership that binds between the State of Qatar and these countries.

He praised the well-established relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tatarstan, in the light of which the state aspires to establish successful commercial and economic partnerships, as an integral part of the Qatari-Russian relations, stressing in this regard the need to work to strengthen bridges of communication and coordination with partners in Tatarstan, to diversify and increase Partnership opportunities between the business sectors of the two countries, especially since Tatarstan represents an important economic destination within the Russian Federation, and has many investment opportunities and capabilities that Qatari companies can benefit from, and build fruitful and sustainable partnerships.

In the context of talking about the Qatari economy and the country’s investment environment, he stated that the State of Qatar has been able to continue its balanced economic growth, despite the various global changes it has witnessed during the past three years, referring to expectations that its gross domestic product will grow by about 2.4% in the year 2023. This is in addition to the consensus of many international institutions on the country’s high credit rating, with a stable outlook for its economy.

At the conclusion of his intervention, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry expressed his hope that this meeting would be a motivator and a catalyst for renewing determination and continuing work in order to invest in available opportunities and expand the horizons of partnership between the State of Qatar, the Federal Republic of Russia and the Republic of Tatarstan in various fields, in a way that supports development goals and common aspirations. To achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

During the meetings, they reviewed issues of common interest with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the sectors of trade, investment and industry, in addition to exchanging views on the topics on the agenda of the forum.

During the meetings, His Excellency also shed light on the successful economic policies established by the State of Qatar to support the private sector, indicating the incentives, legislation and promising opportunities available in the country aimed at encouraging investors, businessmen and owners of companies to invest in the State of Qatar.