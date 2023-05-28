Qatar Real Estate Forum 2023 kicks off next Sunday

Under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Municipality will organize the Qatar Real Estate Forum 2023 during the period 4-5 next June at the Doha Sheraton Hotel. The forum will witness the participation of a number of Their Excellencies ministers and elite CEOs working in the real estate sector, in addition to many active personalities from inside and outside the State of Qatar. The forum will be addressed by 35 speakers and attended by about 1,500 participants. Over the course of two days, the forum will witness the organization of eleven sessions and workshops.

The forum will be held under the slogan “Regulations and Legislations for an Optimal Quality of Life and a Sustainable Real Estate Industry”, where regulations and legislation and their role in achieving a sustainable real estate industry will be highlighted.

The organization of the forum comes after the issuance of Emiri Resolution No. (28) of 2023, which is a pioneering and important step for the development of the real estate sector in the State of Qatar, as it seeks to organize the sector and advance it to the best levels. Hence the importance of this forum in itself and the implications of its organization at this time.

160 sectors

During the press conference held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Municipality, Mr. Ahmed Al-Emadi, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Qatar Real Estate Forum 2023, confirmed that the real estate sector is one of the vital sectors and leads several sectors amounting to about 160 sectors, and it also contributes to enhancing the national product as one of the active and influential sectors. in the course of the economy.

Al-Emadi said: The forum seeks to support and improve the process of creating a distinct climate for the real estate investment sector and to formulate an approach for its development and mechanisms for managing it and other factors affecting the real estate sector in the country. It will also provide a platform for exchanging experiences and ideas on everything related to the sector and how to develop and support it in order to achieve a sustainable real estate industry. .

He added: The forum also aims to highlight the promising investment opportunities in the country, making them accessible to the local and foreign investor, and introducing the legislation and regulations that regulate work in the real estate sector in the State of Qatar and their impact on this sector. It seeks to raise professional and societal awareness about real estate development and the importance it represents in light of the State of Qatar’s endeavor to promote the concept of sustainability. Since the real estate sector is among the targeted sectors in this aspect, the forum will enhance the concept of sustainability and present ideas and visions related to this aspect.

Al-Emadi continued: The forum will contribute to supporting and implementing the real estate sector development strategy and its outputs, as well as encouraging young national cadres to engage in this sector, provided that it is an appropriate opportunity to develop a road map for the real estate development path in the State of Qatar, which will reflect positively on the real estate sector’s return on all sectors. for him.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar is witnessing a comprehensive renaissance in various sectors, and the real estate sector was one of those sectors that contributed to the renaissance process, and it is the second fastest growing sector in the State of Qatar after the energy sector.

He added, “The State of Qatar has ranked first in the world’s most attractive countries for foreign direct investment for the year 2023, according to the foreign direct investment report issued by FDI Intelligence.”

He noted that in recent years the country has achieved a remarkable rise and annual growth in foreign direct investment projects at a rate of 70 percent between 2019 and 2022, and is expected to grow by 2.4 percent in 2023, with a low inflation rate that does not exceed 3.3 percent, which makes the investment environment in Qatar is attractive.

Al-Emadi explained that after the State of Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup, and the good international reputation achieved, it was necessary for everyone to think carefully about how to benefit from this great achievement in order to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Highlights of the sessions

For his part, Mr. Manea Al-Manea, member of the organizing committee and representative of the private sector, spoke about the most prominent discussion sessions that the forum will witness, indicating that the forum will witness the organization of seven discussion sessions and three workshops.

There will be a session on “future directions for the real estate sector” to review the efforts made by the various ministries and sectors of the state to enable the real estate sector and push it to be a contributor to achieving comprehensive development. The second session will also be devoted to exploring the future of the real estate sector and the most important initiatives and supportive ideas that can contribute to shaping a sustainable real estate future Especially in light of the digital transformation that the world is going through.

He added: A session will be devoted to the governance of the real estate sector, which will define the importance of regulations and legislation and their impact on the real estate sector, by reviewing some regional models, as well as focusing on the legal and regulatory frameworks for the real estate sector in the State of Qatar. The most recent of which is the establishment of the General Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector. In order for the sessions to be more effective and effective, a session will be devoted to the investor’s journey between reality and hope, in which participants will learn about the most important obstacles that large investors in the real estate sector faced and how they were able to overcome them to be living examples for those wishing to enter this field.

Al-Manea added that the forum will include a session entitled “The Real Estate Sector After Hosting the World Cup,” noting that the largest and most important international tournament hosted by the State of Qatar has achieved many goals, and perhaps the most important of them is the good international reputation that the State of Qatar has won. Thus, this is likely to be reflected in the reality of business, especially the real estate sector, which will find itself facing many promising opportunities. There will also be talk about the most important strategic plans that the State of Qatar is working on in order to benefit from what has been achieved in the World Cup. A session will also be devoted to discussing financing issues, under the title “Financing Policies and Mechanisms”, through which the importance of real estate financing governance and the mechanism for controlling financing grants will be introduced. Provided by banks, financing companies, or even by the state, as well as a session discussing “Future Cities for a Better Quality of Life” to introduce the investment opportunities available in the field of investing in this type of cities.

Partnership with several ministries

For her part, Dr. Faeqa Ashkanani, Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Municipality and a member of the Organizing Committee, noted that the Qatar Real Estate Forum 2023 will be in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Finance, as well as with Expo 2023 Doha and the Qatari Diar Company.

It is reported that the United Company will be the platinum sponsor of the forum. As for the golden sponsors of the forum, they are several companies; These are Al Fardan Real Estate, Ariane Real Estate Company, Al Mana Company, in addition to GWC. There is also a silver sponsor, which is Istithmar Holding Company, in addition to a bronze sponsor, which is Al Hazm and Doha Bank.