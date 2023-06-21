Qatar Stock Exchange honors “QNB Financial Services”

QNB Financial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of QNB Group, received an appreciation award from the Qatar Stock Exchange, in honor of its contribution and efforts to successfully implement and launch the new electronic trading system on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The honoring came during the trading bell ringing ceremony organized by the Qatar Stock Exchange recently to celebrate the launch of the new trading system, in the presence of a number of officials of the Qatar Stock Exchange, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, a deposit company and a number of banks and financial institutions in the country.

This award reflects the efforts of QNB Financial Services in the successful implementation of the new trading system, which provides unique and innovative trading tools and benefits that contribute to meeting the needs of investors, attracting local and foreign investments, and improving the quality of financial services provided to customers, in a way that enhances the competitiveness of the Qatari economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Al-Sayed said. Abdullah Al-Sada, CEO of QNB Financial Services: “We are proud of our contribution as one of the main supporters of the new trading system on the Qatar Stock Exchange, which resulted in the successful launch of this advanced system in preparation for the transition to a new phase of electronic trading in Qatar. Our recognition today is another testament to our success in promoting financial services and the digital innovation system in the field of trading, and our keenness to support efforts to transform the Qatar Stock Exchange into a world-class market, in order to enhance Qatar’s position as a regional financial center.”

QNB Financial Services was established in 2010 as part of the QNB Group with the aim of providing trading services and a range of financial services to local and foreign institutional investors, investment funds, and individual and corporate clients.