Qatar Stock Exchange index rises at the beginning of today’s trading

The Qatar Stock Exchange index rose at the beginning of the day’s trading by 16.54 points, or by 0.16%, and thus rose to the level of 10,271 points compared to the end of yesterday’s trading.

The stock exchange figures attributed the rise in the general index to the positive performance of most sectors, as the telecommunications sector increased by 1.54%, the insurance sector by 1.03%, the transportation sector by 0.76%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.20%, and the real estate sector by 0.10%. The consumer services sector increased by 0.19%, and the industrial sector increased by 0.21%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 61.363 million riyals, distributed to 25.230 million shares, with 2,466 transactions executed.