Qatar Stock Exchange index rose 0.38%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange rose yesterday by 38.26 points, or by 0.38 percent, to reach the level of 10 thousand and 122.77 points.

During the session, 138 million and 381 thousand and 406 shares were traded, with a value of 392 million and 822 thousand and 742.109 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 16,187 transactions in all sectors.

The shares of 29 companies rose during the session, while the prices of 14 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 599 billion and 218 million and 386 thousand and 341,650 riyals, compared to 597 billion and 930 million and 749 thousand and 380,970 riyals, in the previous session.

Qatar International Islamic Bank announced the invitation to hold a conference call for investors to discuss the semi-annual financial results 2023, on 07/26/2023 01:00 pm, Doha Bank also announced its intention to disclose the financial statements ending on June 30, 2023, And that on 07/26/2023.

For its part, the Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company disclosed that shareholders No. 730 – 210284 – 212100 – 397165 registered lawsuits No. 419 / 2023 – 431 / 2023 – 445 / 2023 – 494 / 2023 before the Court of First Instance / Investment / Commercial / Total against the company And that shareholders 398578 – 397165 – 400471 – 398592 registered lawsuit No. 503 / 2023 before the Court of First Instance / investment / commercial / total against the company and others.