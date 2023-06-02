Qatar supplies 1.8 million tons annually to Bangladesh

Qatar Energy Trading Company, the wholly owned trading arm of Qatar Energy, yesterday signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Minerals Corporation (Petrobangla). Under the agreement, up to 1.8 million tons per year of LNG will be supplied from the global supply portfolio of Qatar Energy for Trade and delivered to the ports of Bangladesh, starting from January 2026 and for a period of 15 years.

The signing of the agreement at the headquarters of Qatar Energy was witnessed by HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of Qatar Energy, and HE Nasr Al-Hamid, Minister of State for Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

In a speech during the signing ceremony, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said: “We are proud that we are the largest supplier of LNG to Bangladesh and Petrobangla by a large margin, as we supply more than 3.5 million tons annually of LNG from Qatar. He added, “These agreements confirm our continuous commitment to ensuring energy security for our customers around the world, including Bangladesh, and to provide the reliable energy they need to achieve the goals of social and economic development and prosperity.”

His Excellency concluded his speech by thanking all members of the work teams from both sides for their great efforts that resulted in the signing of this agreement, and added: “We owe a lot of thanks to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, may God protect him, for his wise guidance and continuous support.” for the energy sector.”

Qatar supplies more than 3.5 million tons annually of LNG to Bangladesh. By signing this agreement, Qatar Energy confirms its position as the preferred LNG supplier for its partners in South Asian markets.

Qatar Power is an integrated energy company committed to the sustainable development of cleaner energy resources as part of the energy transition in the State of Qatar and beyond.

It is a world leader in the field of liquefied natural gas, which is considered a cleaner, more flexible and reliable energy source, and an integrated partner in the energy transition around the world.

Its activities cover the various phases of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, marketing, trading and selling oil, gas, petroleum derivatives, and petrochemical and transformational products.

It is committed to building a better and brighter future by contributing to meeting today’s energy needs, while preserving the environment and natural resources for future generations, and adhering to the highest standards of sustainable human, social, economic and environmental development.