Qatar Tourism: a calendar rich in special events

Qatar Tourism has revealed a diverse calendar of events and entertainment shows that will cover all parts of Qatar, as part of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations from June 29 to July 5.

The calendar of events and performances is distinguished by meeting all the interests and tastes of those wishing to spend the Eid al-Adha holiday in Qatar and enjoy its unique tourist experiences and lively and joyful atmosphere, whether they are visitors or residents. He is greeted by one of the brightest singing stars in the Arab world, amazing live performances for children and adults, craft workshops, special gifts and feasts for all guests of Qatar coming from all over the world to celebrate this happy occasion in Qatar.

Commenting on the upcoming events and shows, Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said: “The tourism sector in Qatar has recorded an impressive performance during the first half of the year thanks to the great success of the Qatar Winter Campaign and its hospitality and entertainment offerings. We seek to maintain this positive momentum during the Eid Al-Adha celebrations. We hope that the Eid Al-Adha celebrations this year will provide a wonderful experience for those wishing to spend the Eid holidays in Qatar, thanks to the various entertainment options and special activities that suit all ages.”

Daily workshops offered by Heena Salama sustainable farm

June 29 to July 1, Place Vendome Mall, 04:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Heena Salema Farm, which is known for adopting sustainable methods in all its activities, presents to the visitors of the Mall Place Vendome from 04:00 pm until 09:00 pm a daily series of workshops specialized in handicrafts.

Baraem TV allows children to meet their favorite characters

June 29 to July 1, Place Vendome Mall from 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm.

Also in Place Vendome, special performances are presented by the “Swar” choir for children

July 2-3, Place Vendome, 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

“Qatar Live” continues its successful performances through the Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury

July 5th, Mall of Qatar, at 09:00 pm

For Arabic singing lovers, the famous Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury will perform a special concert (and free to the public) on July 5 at 09:00 pm at the Oasis Theater in Mall of Qatar.

Gifts and gifts for guests of Qatar

From June 29 – Abu Samra land port and Hamad International Airport

Qatar Tourism will receive all visitors to Qatar coming through Hamad International Airport and the Abu Samra land port during the Eid days with a package of special gifts and gifts.

Lucille got ready

On the other hand, the city of Lusail prepared in full its splendor and beauty to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, as the city’s sky will be decorated with charming and exciting fireworks in Al-Saad Square.

The city is witnessing a special event on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, where fireworks will be launched at exactly half past eight in the evening, adding a magical and joyful atmosphere to the celebration. The festive decorations and lighting will continue until July 5, extending the atmosphere of joy and pleasure in the city for several days.

The picturesque fireworks carry with it a message of joy and optimism, and give the event an exceptional atmosphere that fills hearts with happiness. The spirit and atmosphere of the blessed Eid Al-Adha will be clearly present in the decorations and lighting, as the streets and squares are decorated with colors and symbols that express the feast and enhance the festive spirit.

Qatari Diar and Lusail City invite everyone to attend and witness this wonderful event and enjoy the distinctive places and destinations on the Lusail Trail.