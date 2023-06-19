Qatar Tourism hosts the British Travel and Tourism Institute conference

Qatar Tourism hosted the British Travel and Tourism Institute Conference, one of the leading travel and tourism exhibitions in the United Kingdom, in Doha again after two decades.

Under the auspices of Qatar Tourism, the destination partner, and Qatar Airways as the official airline partner, the conference was held at the Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha Hotel for three days, from 5 to 7 June 2023, in the presence of more than 200 senior representatives of the travel industry in the United Kingdom. , including officials of government agencies and major international airlines.

The conference included a series of panel discussions, during which the prospects for growth in the tourism industry in Qatar were reviewed, with the participation of a group of eminent personalities in the travel and tourism industry, including Mr. Gary Wilson, CEO of EasyJet Holidays, and His Excellency Mr. John Wilkes, British Ambassador to Doha.

Mr. Berthold Trinkle, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, said: “We at Qatar Tourism are pleased to host this important conference in Doha, and during which we will showcase the most prominent tourist offers and benefits that Qatar abounds in front of a group of the most prominent figures in the travel industry in the United Kingdom. The relationship between Qatar and the United Kingdom is of great importance and vitality, not only in terms of tourism, but also through the common history that brings the two countries together. As we continue our participation in such travel and business events, we look forward to strengthening Qatar’s position as a leading destination for hosting global business events.”