Qatar Tourism obtains 4 ISO certificates

Qatar Tourism culminated in its efforts to achieve excellence in performance by obtaining four ISO certificates awarded to it by Bureau Veritas Doha, one of the leading accreditation agencies in the world. This prestigious achievement is evidence of Qatar Tourism’s commitment to applying the best management systems in its business that meet the highest international standards.

After a comprehensive assessment of the management systems applied by Qatar Tourism, Bureau Veritas Qatar Tourism Agency awarded the following ISO certificates:

ISO 9001:2015 Certification in Quality Management (accompanied by UKAS accreditation)

ISO 14001:2015 Certification in Environmental Management (accompanied by UKAS accreditation)

ISO 27001:2015 Certification in Information Security Management (accompanied by UKAS accreditation)

ISO 20121: 2012 Certification in Sustainability Management in Events

Mr. Berthold Trinkl, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, said: “We are proud to receive four ISO certifications from the leading accreditation agency Bureau Veritas, and we consider this as evidence of Qatar Tourism’s firm commitment to implementing effective policies and processes and adopting simplified procedures, to raise environmental awareness and to provide sustainable events. . By meeting the stringent requirements of these international standards, Qatar Tourism continues to reinforce its commitment to achieving excellence in all its operations and management systems.”

The ISO 9001: 2015 certification confirms Qatar Tourism’s commitment to achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction and providing world-class services, while the ISO 14001: 2015 certification confirms the care that Qatar Tourism attaches to Qatar’s natural resources. The ISO 27001: 2015 certification confirms Qatar Tourism’s commitment to maintaining data security and privacy, and the ISO 20121: 2012 certification highlights its commitment to organizing events in line with sustainable development.

This achievement represents an important step in the framework of Qatar Tourism’s efforts to achieve excellence in performance, and the Quality Department in Qatar Tourism has succeeded in applying ISO standards in these four administrative systems. Qatar Tourism continues to develop all its administrative systems, while committing to providing the best levels of service and promoting sustainable tourism practices.