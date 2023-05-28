Qatar Tourism participates in IMEX Frankfurt 2023

Qatar Tourism participated in IMEX Frankfurt 2023, one of the largest and most famous exhibitions dealing with tourism for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), at the head of a delegation that included 13 partners from the public and private sectors.

The exhibition, which took place over three days from May 23 to 25, 2023, served as a global platform to promote the latest projects and developments in the tourism and hospitality sector in Qatar, especially those that would enhance the offers and benefits of incentive tourism, meetings, exhibitions and conferences in the country.

The Qatar Pavilion this year included the main partners such as Qatar Airways, The Ritz-Carlton Doha Hotel, Sharq Hotel & Spa, in addition to ten other partners in the tourism and hospitality sector, which are the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Qatar National Convention Center, Arabian Adventures, Tawfiq Travels, 365 Adventures by Peninsula Compass Tourism, Just us and Otto, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Centre, The St. Regis Doha, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha and InterContinental Doha.

Over the past few years, Qatar has managed to become a regional and international center for conferences and exhibitions, as it has a developed world-class infrastructure that includes the finest hotels and halls for meetings and conferences, all of which are equipped to host international events. Recently, Qatar Tourism hosted the annual conference of the International Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) for the Middle East and Africa, which attracted the largest gathering of business event experts in the Middle East in Doha for the first time. Qatar also witnessed this year hosting major events, including the Fourth Conference of the International Association for Sports Management (WASM), the International Association of Hotel Receptionists (AICR), and the General Conference of the International Council of Museums Intercom Doha 2023.

In a future view of 2024, Qatar is preparing to host more than 12 huge events that cater to different tastes and interests, including the “Web Summit”, which is the largest event in the world of technology, which Qatar has succeeded in hosting on its soil over the next five years.

The mission of Qatar Tourism is to consolidate Qatar’s position on the global tourism map as a leading destination that blends the authenticity of the past and the modernity of the present.

Qatar Tourism, which specializes in organizing, developing and developing the tourism and hospitality industry and encouraging the private sector to invest in it, is responsible for setting the national strategy for the tourism and hospitality sector and following up on its implementation and reviewing it periodically, so as to enhance the diversification of tourism offers in the country and support the increase in tourism spending.

Qatar Tourism is working to enhance Qatar’s presence on the global tourism map and enhance the ability of the tourism sector to reach the target audience directly through the network of representative offices in the most important global markets, and through advanced digital platforms.