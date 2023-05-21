Qatar Tourism showcases the latest hospitality offerings

Qatar Tourism is leading a Qatari delegation comprising ten partners from the hospitality sector in the 13th edition of the Riyadh Travel Fair, which is scheduled to be held from May 22 to 24 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

This participation comes in the wake of the great success witnessed by the Qatari tourism sector during the first quarter of this year by attracting more than one million international visitors. Visitors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took the lead in the ranking, as the total number of visitors to the Kingdom reached 892,000 in the first quarter of the year, and most of them came to Qatar through the Abu Samra land port.

The Qatar Tourism Pavilion, with an area of ​​96 square meters, will highlight the tremendous development witnessed by the infrastructure of the tourist destination and the latest developments in the hospitality sector, which offers visitors to Qatar a unique mixture that combines the authenticity of cultural heritage, modernity and sophistication. Qatar Tourism’s participation in the exhibition reflects its interest in the travel market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it is its second participation in tourism exhibitions held in the Kingdom this year.

Mr. Omar Al-Jaber, Director of Shared Services Department at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are pleased to participate in the Riyadh Travel Fair and to promote Qatar as a world-class tourist destination located in the neighborhood of our Saudi brothers.

He emphasized that the Saudi market is one of our main priority markets, according to our long-term tourism strategy. We continue to receive large numbers of visitors from the Kingdom, especially on national occasions and holidays.

He added that we seek, during our participation in the next edition of the exhibition, to inform experts and leaders of the tourism industry about the huge developments taking place in the tourism sector in Qatar, in addition to shedding light on the latest facilities provided by the state for those wishing to visit it in terms of travel procedures.

“We invite all visitors to the exhibition to visit our pavilion and learn about the authentic Arab hospitality experience and the tourism offers that Qatar provides to its visitors,” he said.

In addition to learning about the latest tourist attractions in Qatar, visitors to the Qatar Tourism Pavilion will receive a copy of the new guide that includes everything to see and do in Qatar during the summer season, as well as learn about the latest promotions for accommodation and tourist attractions in Qatar.

And while the city of Doha was recently awarded the title of Arab Tourism Capital for the year 2023, Qatar continues its efforts to strengthen its tourism sector and is working on implementing its tourism strategy for the year 2030, through which it seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 12%. And as part of its keenness to enhance the legacy of hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the region, Qatar has re-launched the “Haya” platform in a new look, unifying its tourist visa procedures and providing an opportunity for more tourists who currently need entry visas to enjoy its tourism offers and authentic Arab hospitality.