Qatar welcomes resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran

On March 10, 2023, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a phone call with His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to support and develop them.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar’s welcome to the issuance of the joint tripartite statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China, to resume diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, to reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months, and to activate the cooperation agreement. and the general agreement for cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed Qatar’s aspiration that this step contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region, and meeting the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries, for the benefit of all the peoples of the region. For his part, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on his appointment as Prime Minister. In a related context, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, yesterday, made a telephone conversation with His Excellency Dr. Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to support and develop them.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar’s welcome to the joint tripartite statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China to resume diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, to reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months, and to activate the security cooperation agreement between them. The general agreement for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed Qatar’s aspiration that this step contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region, and meeting the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries, for the benefit of all the peoples of the region.

For his part, HE the Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on his appointment as Prime Minister.

And Saudi Arabia and Iran announced yesterday that they had reached an agreement that includes the resumption of diplomatic relations, and the reopening of the embassies of the two countries within two months. This came in a Saudi, Iranian, and Chinese statement, reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The statement stated that the Saudi-Iranian agreement took place at the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping to develop good-neighborly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, noting that the Chinese capital, Beijing, hosted, from March 6 to 10, talks between the delegations of the two countries, headed by Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, Minister of State and Member The Council of Ministers is the Saudi National Security Adviser, and Admiral Ali Shamkhani is the Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.

The Saudi and Iranian sides expressed their appreciation and thanks to Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the rounds of dialogue that took place between the two sides during the years 2021-2022. They also expressed their appreciation and thanks to the Chinese leadership and government for hosting and sponsoring the talks and their efforts to make them a success.

The statement added: The three countries announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have reached an agreement that includes agreeing to resume diplomatic relations between them, reopening their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months, and includes their affirmation of respect for the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs, and they agreed that The foreign ministers of the two countries will hold a meeting to activate this, arrange the exchange of ambassadors, and discuss ways to strengthen relations between them.

The statement also referred to the agreement of the two countries to activate the security cooperation agreement between them, signed in April 2001, and the general agreement for cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth, signed in May 1998. Each of the three countries expressed their keenness to make every effort to promote peace and regional and international security.

Al-Watan