Qatargas Learning and Development Department receives Gold accreditation

Qatargas announced that the company’s Learning and Development Department has been awarded the “Invest in Human Resources” gold accreditation by the Investors in Human Resources Foundation, an internationally recognized standard for the excellence of human resource management.

Gold accreditation reflects Qatargas’ commitment to implementing well-established policies, procedures and systems that enable Qatargas employees to achieve excellence. This is the third time the company has received Gold accreditation, after first receiving this prestigious recognition in 2018 and then in 2020.

Qatargas Learning and Development Department indicated that only 26% of companies and organizations accredited by Investors in Human Resources worldwide have reached the gold level of accreditation.

This is an important achievement for any company that values ​​its employees, as it gives a clear insight into effective management leadership, support, and development of Qatargas’ diverse and highly qualified workforce, ultimately leading to outstanding business results. Furthermore, this accreditation is a measure of the impact of the strategy implemented by Qatargas in relation to human resources and its benefits to our employees.

Mr. Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in Human Resources, praised the Learning and Development Department at Qatargas, saying: “The gold accreditation of Invest in Human Resources reflects the great effort of any company, and places Qatargas among the high-ranking companies to catch up with other companies and institutions.” from all over the world that realize the true value of human resources.

Qatargas’ learning and development highlights include a comprehensive range of programmes, including the National Graduate Development Programme, the Technician Certificate Programme, the Non-Technical Trainee Programme, the Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, and the Leadership Programme, all of which are designed to develop the skills and capabilities of the company’s workforce. In addition, Qatargas implements a well-structured competency framework that ensures that every position in the company is equipped with the necessary technical skills and expertise.