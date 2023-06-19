Qatargas sponsors the Best Plant Design Award

Qatargas sponsored and presented the best prizes to the winning teams in the 19th Annual Plant Design Competition, organized by the Department of Chemical Engineering at Qatar University.

This edition of the competition was held on May 21, 2023 in Ibn Khaldun Hall at Qatar University, where eleven teams of female students and four teams of male students participated in design projects in their graduation year, and the competition was of an exceptionally high level. The top three teams were selected unanimously by a judging panel chaired by Rashid Al-Enezi, Chief Process Engineering Officer, Qatargas.

The first-place winning team included Amna Muhammad Ithqaf, Alia Adel Al-Sayed, and Bissan Al-Jeani, who submitted a design for a state-of-the-art company, ACETICA, to produce approximately 400,000 tons per year of acetic acid. The second place was won by the team consisting of Shaimaa Kayed Al-Yafei, Shahd Akram Hassan Al-Hamaida, and Maha Sultan Al-Juhani, who proposed the establishment of a company to manufacture dimethyl ether while adhering to sustainability standards.

The third place award went to the team comprising of Manisha Karim, Patricia Silang Magdhya, and Priyanka Pant Chhetri, who designed an outstanding gas-to-liquids facility that converts natural gas into high-quality, environmentally friendly liquid hydrocarbons.

Abdullah Radhi Al-Hajri, Director of Integration and Reliability Engineering, and Dr. Rashid Sultan Al-Kuwari, Director of Asset and Control Engineering at Qatargas, presented the awards to the winning teams during a special ceremony held at the Qatargas headquarters in Doha. Dr. Fadwa Al-Jack and Dr. Zainab Abbas Jawad from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Qatar University were also honored.

For her part, Professor Fadwa Tahira Al-Jak, Distinguished Faculty Member of the Department of Chemical Engineering at Qatar University, expressed her sincere appreciation and gratitude to Qatargas and its management on behalf of the College of Engineering. She added, “I sincerely thank Qatargas and its senior leadership for their unwavering support over the past 19 years. The plant design competition has become the highlight of our administration, which is eagerly awaited by the final year chemical engineering students every year. Over the course of a year, these students dedicate themselves to working on their factory design projects, meticulously designing industrial manufacturing facilities that adhere to international standards and take into account market requirements, environmental impacts, social impacts, and economic viability.