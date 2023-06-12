Qatargas wins two awards from ExxonMobil

Qatargas has won two awards from ExxonMobil Qatar’s annual recognition awards, namely the ExxonMobil Qatar President’s Award for “Asset of the Year” and the ExxonMobil Qatar President’s Award for “Goal Zero” for safety, for the year 2022.

Dominique Genetti, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Qatar, presented the two awards to two Qatargas asset management teams, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Qatargas, and the Qatargas senior management team at a ceremony held at Qatargas headquarters.

The two awards aim to recognize the efforts of the two operating asset management teams at Qatargas and celebrate their tangible contributions to achieving the company’s vision, mission and values ​​by meeting a range of financial and operational performance criteria in terms of process and personnel safety, environmental aspects, reliability, production and cost management.

The Asset of the Year award recognizes outstanding overall performance in the areas of safety, reliability, operational excellence and production; It celebrates the achievement of exemplary results that are often achieved despite exceptional challenges, and this award was presented to the Qatargas 2 team (Onshore and Offshore Operations) for its exceptional performance during 2022. The award was received on behalf of the Assets Team by Mr. Ahmed Ashkanani, Onshore Operations Manager In the North, Mr. Hussein Mohammed Al-Aqidi, Head of Operations of the Sulfur Unit – Qatargas 2, Mr. Hathal Al-Dosari, Maintenance Manager, Mr. Nawaf Al-Muhannadi, Offshore Operations Manager, and Mr. Juma Yaqoub Al-Kaabi, Offshore Installations Manager – North.

As for the “Zero Goal” award, it comes in recognition of the outstanding performance in terms of safety of operations and personnel, which is represented in the absence of recordable accidents or injuries within the scope of safety operations of the first or second level. Distinguished Safety during 2022. The award was received on behalf of the assets team by Mr. Ahmed Ashkanani, Director of Onshore Operations North, Mr. Hussain Mohammed Al Aqidi, Head of Operations Unit Sulfur – Qatargas 2, Mr. Nawaf Al Muhannadi, Director of Offshore Operations, and Mr. Abdul Allah Khalid Idris, Director of Operations Department of Ras Laffan Terminal and Refineries, Mr. Mishaal Al Saud, Director of Refineries Assets, and Mr. Hazal Al Dosari, Maintenance Manager.

Dominique Genetti said: “I am delighted to present these two awards to our long-standing partner, Qatargas. The company’s two asset management teams have demonstrated their outstanding leadership skills in safety management and implementation of performance practices, which embodies Qatargas’ safety culture and proves that both teams deserve appreciation and celebration.”

He added: “Our industry and our partners do not place more importance on any aspect of our work than the safety of our workforce and surrounding communities, and this can only be achieved through the hard work, dedication and adaptability of our teams. In this regard, we wish the entire Qatargas team continued success and continued outstanding performance in the field of safety.”

It is noteworthy that ExxonMobil has been operating in the Qatari market since 1955, and for a long time it has contributed to supporting efforts to develop the liquefied natural gas industry and the energy sector in general in the country. ExxonMobil has established a partnership with Qatar Energy to develop the North Field in the framework of joint ventures with Qatargas.