Qatari authorities investigate disappearance of Indian merchant navy officer

Qatari authorities are currently investigating the mysterious disappearance of Amar Bahadur Verma, a 50-year-old Indian electro-technical officer serving aboard MV Asian Bulk. The family of Verma has sought assistance from their state government in India after losing contact with him while he was en route from Oman to Qatar.

Verma, employed in the merchant navy, was on board the MV Asian Bulk, which set sail from Sohar, Oman, on 2nd February, bound for Mesaieed, Qatar, according to reports from the Indian Express.

The Verma family became concerned when they received no communication from Amar after 29th May. His elder brother, Jagdish Prasad Verma, residing in Nagpur, noticed Amar’s unusual silence in the following days. “We realized he was missing when we received no calls from him for a few days,” Jagdish stated, as reported by the Indian Express.

In response to the lack of communication, the Verma family contacted the shipping company for information. According to the shipping company officials, the last time Verma was seen on the ship was 2nd June. His colleagues noticed his absence after lunch and raised an alarm, prompting an immediate onboard investigation.

To further probe the matter, Qatari authorities boarded the MV Asian Bulk to conduct their examination. The Indian Embassy in Doha has also been closely monitoring the situation. In a statement to Doha News, the Indian Embassy confirmed that Amar Bahadur Verma, the Electrical Officer employed with Vessel Asian Bulk, was reported missing on-board since 2nd June 2023. The Qatari authorities have conducted search operations, and a missing case has been registered. The Embassy of India in Doha is actively engaged with the Qatari authorities to follow up on the investigation.