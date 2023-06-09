Qatari leadership in project development

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Businessmen Association, said: Qatari businessmen have worked in recent years to explore investment opportunities in Central Asian countries, through mutual visits and bilateral meetings between businessmen and companies from the private sector.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency noted the visit of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, pointing out that Qatari investments in Kazakhstan are estimated at $113 million, including $100 million to the Qatar Investment Authority. In the field of infrastructure, and 13 million dollars to the Qatar Fund for Development.

He added that the Qatar Investment Authority started funding the Infrastructure Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan with about $100 million, and there are very strong relations with the Qatar Fund for Development, which funded a school project in the name of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, in the capital, Astana. worth $13 million.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani revealed that Qatari companies are studying participation in the privatization program in Kazakhstan to enter the energy sector.

His Excellency affirmed that Central Asian countries possess many promising economic and investment opportunities, including the Republic of Tajikistan, that the volume of Qatari investments in Tajikistan amounted to about $62 million, which is clearly evident in the development of the first phase of the residential and commercial “Diyar Dushanbe” complex project.

His Excellency also expressed the Qatari Businessmen Association’s welcome to the establishment of a joint business council between businessmen in the two countries, which facilitates knowledge of available opportunities and enhances opportunities for establishing effective partnerships between Qatari and Tajik companies.

Concluding his statement to QNA, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Businessmen Association, said that Tajikistan is ready to offer attractive investment projects to Qatari investors, especially in light of promising opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of hydroelectricity, agriculture and various industries. Including the food industry, mining, metals, precious stones, and the production of finished products from raw materials.