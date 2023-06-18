Qatari legislation enhances the investment climate

HE Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali bin Saud Al Thani, member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration for International Relations at the Qatar Chamber, said that the State of Qatar has been able, through the legislation and laws it issued in recent years, to enhance the business and investment climate in the country and has contributed to advancing development. economy, and it contributed to attracting more foreign capital in various sectors.

This came during his speech at the activities of the sixteenth edition of the Dublin Forum for the Settlement of International Commercial Disputes, which was held via video conference (Wednesday, June 14) and was organized by the British Royal Institute of Certified Arbitrators. His Excellency pointed out the keenness of the Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration in the Qatar Chamber, which was established in 2006 by a decision of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, to spread the culture of arbitration and expand the use of arbitration as one of the most important alternative means for resolving commercial disputes, as the center held a number of international events and conferences, and also organized a large number of seminars Specialization to discuss alternative means of resolving disputes.

The annual forum is held with the aim of discussing issues related to international commercial arbitration, dispute settlement, mediation, etc., and a large group of speakers and experts from different countries of the world participate in it. During the discussion sessions, current international and regional issues affecting the practice of international arbitration and dispute resolution were reviewed. On the other hand, the Gold and Jewelry Committee of the Qatar Chamber held its second meeting at the Chamber’s headquarters under the chairmanship of Mr. Nasser bin Suleiman Al Haidar, a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Committee, and in the presence of the members of the Committee. The Chairman of the Committee welcomed the attendees and thanked them for accepting the invitation. During the meeting, the most important obstacles facing the gold and jewelry sector were discussed, and the proposals received by the committee through the questionnaire prepared by the Committees and Business Councils Department during the past month. The committee also discussed the most important priorities of issues that will be dealt with during the coming period, and determining the mechanism for dealing with them.

It was also agreed during the meeting to coordinate and prepare for holding a joint meeting with representatives of the relevant authorities to review the committee’s views and ways to remove obstacles facing the sector. It was also emphasized that the committee would continue to receive observations about any obstacles facing the sector, through the management of committees and business councils in the Chamber.

It is worth noting that the Gold and Jewelry Committee of the Qatar Chamber has been newly formed and is concerned with discussing all issues and obstacles facing the gold and jewelry trade and manufacturing sector, as well as working to develop this sector, which is one of the important economic sectors, which includes three main branches: gold trade, jewelry trade, gold and jewelry factories.