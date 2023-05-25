Qatar’s economy is a shining example of reforms

Her Excellency Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, praised the performance of the Qatari economy, considering it a shining example of reforms and strong institutions that lead to diversified growth to create a future economy for the Qatari people.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Her Excellency said that the contribution of the non-oil sector to the growth of the economy is the strongest in the Gulf region, and this indicates that the diversification that has been followed over the past years is bearing fruit, noting a pledge that Qatar will contribute by 20 percent. Percent of its special drawing rights so that the International Monetary Fund can support low-growth countries as well as countries most at risk in terms of climate shocks on concessional terms, which will not only bring financial resources, but also Qatar’s reform experience to these countries.

HE the Director-General of the International Monetary Fund highlighted that he testifies to Qatar’s generosity and leadership in supporting vulnerable countries, considering that the pledge announced today will allow the fund to expand lending to low-income countries, in addition to expanding lending to countries vulnerable to shocks as a result of climate, so that it can build more flexibility in the economy. Dealing with floods, droughts and other forms of climate-related natural disasters.

Her Excellency expected a slowdown in global economic growth this year, which is expected to remain weak over the next five years, saying in this context, “This slowdown will really affect the Qatari economy, but the Qatari performance was very good in diversifying its economy, as it is the strongest among the GCC countries in terms of Non-oil economic growth, and according to our vision, Qatar will continue to grow at a rate that exceeds the global growth rate as a result, and for the GCC countries as a whole, it is a bright area in the global economy.”

Her Excellency Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the International Monetary Fund, stressed that the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council have done well in investing in resources derived from oil and gas, saying, “The outstanding thing that the countries of the Cooperation Council have done is investing in human capital, education and health care, and creating a dynamic, strong and more flexible private sector.” in light of a faltering global economy.”

Concluding her statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Her Excellency indicated that the Qatar Economic Forum is an opportunity to listen to the leaders of the financial, business and government communities in the region and understand the vision here and how to translate it on the ground. “On the economic level, there are strong partnerships with the Gulf countries in particular in order to Supporting more flexible policies towards inclusive economic growth.