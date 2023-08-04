Qatar’s hotel rooms set to top 40,000 by end 2023

Qatar’s hotel industry is witnessing an unprecedented capacity surge, with an increase of over 8,000 rooms in the last 18 months and more expected by the end of the year.

The growth has brought the total supply of hotel rooms in the country to over 38,000, according to the Q2 2023 Real Estate Market Review published by Cushman & Wakefield.

The leading global real estate services firm anticipates this figure to surpass the 40,000 mark by the end of the year. The review was made public on Wednesday during a seminar at the Hilton Doha.

“A significant increase in tourist arrivals in 2023 helps support hotel performance. This recent increase in supply will be supplemented by some significant additions to the market in the coming months, including Andaz Doha, Four Seasons Resort and Residences at the Pearl Island, NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel, Rixos Qetaifan North, Rosewood Doha, and Waldorf Astoria West Bay,” Johnny Archer, the Director of Consulting and Research at Cushman and Wakefield, said at the event.

Looking ahead

Despite its remarkable growth, Qatar’s hospitality sector will face significant challenges in the years ahead, with a focus not only on filling up these new rooms but also on supporting the increased number of associated restaurants.

The report pointed out the need for a sustained increase in visitor numbers over a longer period, even though the initial signs following the World Cup have been encouraging.

The global tourism industry, recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, sees 2023 as a potential year of resurgence. Qatar, with its enhanced profile following the 2022 FIFA World Cup and significant investment in tourism infrastructure, is well-positioned for such a revival.