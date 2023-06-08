QIB and Qatar Airways launch an exclusive offer

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has launched a new exclusive offer for co-branded Visa cardholders from QIB and Qatar Airways, giving customers the opportunity to win up to 1 million Avios out of a total of 10 million.

115 winners will be selected in a draw under the supervision of officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This offer is valid until June 30, 2023, and customers who spend at least 1,000 Qatari riyals at home or abroad during the campaign period will have a chance to enter the draw.

Customers can double their chances of winning by spending more, as every QR 1,000 spent represents an additional chance to enter the draw.

10 million avios will be distributed to the winners of 1 million avios for one winner, four winners will get 500,000 avios each, 30 winners will get 100,000 avios each, and finally 80 winners will get 50,000 avios each.

The draw will take place within two weeks of the end date of the campaign and accordingly, Avios points will be credited to the winning Qatar Airways Privilege Club members account.

Mr. Dr. said. Anand, General Manager, Retail Banking Group, said: “We are delighted to launch our new campaign in collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa co-branded cardholders. We are pleased to reward our customers with a unique banking experience and the best offers in the market. Our partnership with Privilege Club and Visa is testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said: “We are delighted to partner with Qatar Islamic Bank and Visa to launch this exciting campaign, to give co-branded cardholders more opportunities to collect Avios. This campaign gives members the opportunity to earn Avios points that can be spent on travel, shopping and fine dining at Qatar Duty Free and selected stores in Qatar.”

“This partnership reinforces our commitment at Qatar Airways Privilege Club to provide our members with an exceptional and valuable experience by enriching their lifestyle. Privilege Club members are encouraged to participate in this campaign and look forward to giving them more unique rewards.”

Shashank Singh, General Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Visa, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Qatar Islamic Bank and Qatar Airways Privilege Club to launch this exclusive campaign for Visa co-branded cardholders in Qatar. We are committed to providing unique and enriching experiences for our customers, and this campaign is a testament to that. I am particularly pleased to see the bank’s efforts to reward its customers and promote a cashless society through digital channels, and we support all of their initiatives. We look forward to working with QIB and Qatar Airways Privilege Club to provide exceptional value to co-branded cardholders in Qatar.”