QIB-UK appoints Richard Masti as Chief Executive Officer

QIB-UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of the QIB Group, has announced the appointment of Richard Masti as Chief Executive Officer. Richard took office in January 2023 and has significant experience leading sustainable growth, managing change and overseeing end-to-end operations across various banking sectors, including retail, private banking, commercial, treasury and real estate markets.

Richard’s appointment reinforces QIB-UK’s leadership, given his more than 20 years of experience as CEO of a number of the world’s leading banks.

Richard has diverse experiences covering different sectors, and is considered an expert in leading business strategies, and his deep knowledge of the banking sector and its management, in addition to his experience in the Gulf region in particular, where he worked for seven years.

As the new CEO of QIB-UK, Richard will lead the organization on its next step in a journey of service excellence, sustainable growth and an enhanced customer relationship.

Richard said: “I am honored to join QIB-UK and to be part of an organization that is dedicated to providing exceptional Islamic banking solutions. I look forward to leading responsible growth from a strong foundation, and strengthening our position as a leading provider of Islamic financial services in real estate financing.”