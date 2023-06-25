QIIB launches special offer for Visa holders

Qatar International Islamic Bank announced the launch of a special offer for all its Visa cardholders, allowing them to win prizes totaling five million Avios, in cooperation with the Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

Under the offer, all customers using QIIB Visa cards (credit/debit) internationally will have the opportunity to win one of 50 prizes, each of which is 100,000 Qatar Airways Avios that can be spent on various shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, reward flights, upgrades and extra baggage. With Qatar Airways, daily shopping with Qatar Airways partners and more.

Based on the offer, which lasts from June 25 to August 19, 2023, every transaction of using a Visa card internationally with a value of 100 riyals will give the customer one chance to win a prize, and he can double his chances of winning by increasing the use of his Visa card, provided that the spending limit is not less than every two weeks. From the campaign period for 1000 Qatari riyals.

Mr. Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal – Executive Vice President of QIIB said, “We are pleased to continue providing the best services and offers to our customers, and this time we focused on meeting their aspirations during the summer period, the boom in travel and the holiday season, as they can transfer their spending internationally using Visa cards during this period.” A unique opportunity to win fifty prizes represented in 100,000 Avios points from the Qatar Airways Privilege Club.”

He added, “We are committed to rewarding our customers for their loyalty and increasing the benefits and privileges offered to them, in a manner commensurate with their real needs and with the best competitive advantages available in the local market.”

He stressed, “When designing the summer offer for Visa cards from QIIB, we made sure that the standards are easy, and that all customers have their chance to win, whether they hold Visa credit or debit cards, and for all categories of customers. It is only 100 Qatari riyals.

Mr. Al-Jammal expressed, “The bank is satisfied to continue cooperation through this offer with the Privilege Club of Qatar Airways, as winning the Avios prizes will constitute a real added value for the winners of QIIB customers.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We are excited to offer Qatar Airways Privilege Club members another opportunity through our collaboration with Al Islami. Members can now enter the draw for a chance to win 100,000 Avios. , which can be spent on reward trips, shopping and various restaurants at Qatar Duty Free and selected partners in Qatar.

He added, “This is part of our strategy to provide a loyalty program full of benefits, and we look forward to seeing Privilege Club members participate in the summer offer of QIIB Visa Summer Cards to collect their rewards.”

In his turn, Mr. Shashank Singh, Vice President and General Manager of Visa Qatar and Kuwait, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with QIIB and Qatar Airways Privilege Club in offering this special promotion to Visa (QIIB credit and debit) cardholders.

He added: “With summer air travel expected to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels, this promotion for QIIB Visa cardholders could not have come at a better time, as they are not only rewarded for using their Visa cards, but QIIB customers can The Bank can travel with peace of mind that their Visa cards are accepted worldwide at our 100 million merchant partners’ points of sale.”

It is noteworthy that the draws to select the prize winners will take place on July 11, 2023, July 25, 2023, August 8, 2023, and August 22, 2023, in the presence of a representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The bank will announce the winners after each draw on the aforementioned dates.