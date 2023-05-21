QIIB obtains PCI-DSS certification

For the eighth time in a row, QIIB has been awarded the (PCI-DSS) certificate, which is the highest certification in the field of cybersecurity and bank card data protection, which confirms the bank’s leadership in this field.

This certificate is granted by the global company SISA to institutions and banks that have excelled in security standards to protect customer information.

Mr. Mohammed Jamil Ahmed Hamad, Chief Risk Officer at QIIB, received the PCI-DSS Certificate from Mr. Ramakrishnan Balagopal – Vice President, in a ceremony held at the bank’s main building on Grand Hamad Street.

Mr. Hamad said, “Our obtaining the (PCI-DSS) certificate for the eighth year in a row confirms our leadership in investing in cybersecurity solutions and adopting the best technology available in the banking sector. We are committed to achieving and developing international standards in the field of cybersecurity, whether in software, infrastructure, training, and attracting Qualified experts.

He added: “Our ability to achieve the criteria for obtaining this award reflects the great progress achieved by QIIB in the field of digital transformation, as the bank invests in its digital solutions, in addition to increasing investment in security and protection solutions for all its operations and customer information, and it also reflects the bank’s commitment to combating cybercrime and attempts to infiltrate.” and cyber fraud.

He stressed: “QIIB is working to strengthen cooperation with the relevant institutions and authorities to protect customer data in all its forms, and will continue to rely on the best solutions adopted in the global market to maintain its prestigious position in the field of information security.”

The Head of Risk Sector at QIIB thanked SISA for granting QIIB the (PCI-DSS) certificate, after its in-depth review of the efforts made and the distinguished level achieved by the Bank in the field of information security.

For his part, Mr. Balagopal expressed his congratulations to QIIB for continuing to achieve this outstanding level in customer data protection and for its entitlement to the (PCI-DSS) certificate, which is considered one of the most important international certificates in maintaining data security. He also expressed his confidence that the bank will remain He leads the field of cyber security solutions due to his long-term investment in dedicated technology and his keenness to protect his customers’ data in the best possible way.”

QIIB succeeded in establishing an advanced technological infrastructure and various alternative channels to enhance its banking services and present them to a new level, which contributed to strengthening its role in the banking market and meeting the needs of customers in accordance with the best international standards.