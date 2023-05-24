QNB celebrates its employees who graduated from the Kawader program

QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, celebrated the graduation of 10 of its employees within the eighth batch of the National Program “Financial Cadres” 2023, launched by Qatar Finance and Business Academy, in partnership with Qatar Central Bank and a number of strategic partners.

The program aims to empower Qataris who have recently graduated or who have recently joined the labor market, professionally in the fields of finance and business, in addition to encouraging future generations to take an interest in these specializations and develop their aspirations and skills, by providing distinguished professional development programs and certificates from internationally accredited centers.

The bank’s diamond sponsorship of the program, which works to qualify graduates or recent employees to assume leadership positions in the financial services sector, is in line with the development goals that support Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mr. Abdullah Nasser Al Khalifa, Senior Executive Vice President – Human Resources for QNB Group, said, “As a leading financial institution locally and internationally, we are keen to participate in supporting and developing a generation of Qatari leaders in the financial sector, and we are proud of the graduation of a number of our qualified employees within the eighth batch of the financial cadres program , which will mark a milestone in their future career. This type of program motivates many to develop their skills and move forward towards achieving their ambitions in line with market requirements and in line with the country’s national vision.