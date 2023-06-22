QNB Group chooses IBM to enhance its banking services

QNB Group announced its collaboration with IBM and Mannai Infotech (a subsidiary of Mannai Trading Company), an IBM partner in Qatar, to modernize its online banking services and enhance user experience, benefiting from IBM consulting expertise in business transformation, IBM Garage methodology and innovative technology solutions.

This project contributed to the development of a distinguished banking environment that provides comprehensive solutions to support the user’s online banking experience, integrate with the bank’s main computer systems, and reduce the middleware deployment time from ten hours to two hours only.

For this project, IBM took a hybrid cloud approach by designing and implementing a microservices infrastructure using Cloud Pak for Integration solutions on the Redhat Open Shift platform, which provides a unified experience that connects applications and data across any cloud.

In addition, integration designers from IBM Consulting direct the installation and configuration of IBM App Connect Enterprise solutions, helping to deploy and test the infrastructure and support QNB can easily control its integrations, and ensure the security and integrity of its data, applications and services.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mariam Mohamed Al-Kuwari, Senior Executive Vice President – Information Technology, QNB Group, said: “Leading financial institutions should adopt an unrivaled mindset to expand their digital footprint in the face of market challenges and the rapid changes around us. At QNB, we collaborate with trusted partners, such as IBM, to leverage innovation and technological development to build and deliver smarter solutions for the modern era we live in. This cloud solution will help us significantly enhance our infrastructure and improve our business productivity.”

For his part, Wissam Shmait, Country Manager for IBM Qatar and Technology Partner, said: “This project is an important achievement in the context of our close cooperation with QNB Group, and we are very pleased to be able to support QNB to accelerate their transformation to cloud platforms by using artificial intelligence technology to modernize and streamline their operations and increase their efficiency.” In providing a distinguished experience of banking services via the Internet.

Mr. Binu MR, Senior Vice President, Mannai Info Tech, added: “We are very proud of the collaborative efforts made by the Mannai Info Tech team in the QNB digital banking experience development project. By seamlessly integrating innovative features and ensuring a user-centric approach, we have created a robust and secure platform that revolutionizes the banking experience for QNB customers. This achievement reinforces Mannai IT’s position as a trusted partner in supporting Qatar’s vision of a technologically advanced, customer-centric banking ecosystem.”